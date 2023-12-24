Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the A-10, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Davidson

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

11-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: W 83-56 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ La Salle

@ La Salle Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

2. Richmond

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

10-3 | 25-6 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: W 64-60 vs Chattanooga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Washington

@ George Washington Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

11-1 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: W 63-57 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

4. VCU

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

11-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: W 59-36 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UMass

UMass Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Rhode Island

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9

7-5 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: W 97-53 vs Le Moyne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Harvard

Harvard Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

6. George Mason

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-9

9-2 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: W 83-76 vs Towson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: La Salle

La Salle Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Saint Louis

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 11-19

5-8 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 87-81 vs Illinois State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8. Duquesne

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: L 63-52 vs Little Rock

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Dayton

@ Dayton Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-16

6-5 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: L 98-69 vs Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure

@ Saint Bonaventure Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Dayton

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: L 70-53 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

11. George Washington

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-5 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: W 67-34 vs Stonehill

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Fordham

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 11-16

5-7 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th

220th Last Game: L 82-56 vs Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

13. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: L 58-45 vs Colgate

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. La Salle

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: L 74-60 vs Villanova

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Mason

@ George Mason Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

15. UMass

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-10 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 74-52 vs Albany

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game