Who is the team to beat at the top of the A-10 this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

A-10 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 28-2
  • Odds to Win A-10: +200
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
  • Last Game: W 91-67 vs Oakland

Next Game

  • Opponent: Longwood
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UMass

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-5
  • Odds to Win A-10: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st
  • Last Game: W 87-65 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

  • Opponent: Siena
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

3. VCU

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +700
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
  • Last Game: W 75-51 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

  • Opponent: Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +400
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
  • Last Game: L 89-82 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Odds to Win A-10: +550
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
  • Last Game: L 81-73 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cleary
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +550
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
  • Last Game: W 90-64 vs Binghamton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Akron
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Richmond

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
  • Last Game: W 72-66 vs Buffalo

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lafayette
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. George Mason

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 107th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
  • Last Game: W 69-66 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Opponent: N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Davidson

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 108th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
  • Last Game: W 62-59 vs South Carolina Upstate

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ohio
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 123rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
  • Last Game: W 72-59 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Central Michigan
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. La Salle

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Odds to Win A-10: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 147th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
  • Last Game: W 107-41 vs Rosemont

Next Game

  • Opponent: Howard
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. George Washington

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Odds to Win A-10: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 151st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
  • Last Game: W 79-75 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Odds to Win A-10: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 163rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
  • Last Game: L 82-70 vs NC State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola Chicago
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-24
  • Odds to Win A-10: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 226th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
  • Last Game: L 81-71 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northeastern
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Fordham

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Odds to Win A-10: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 236th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
  • Last Game: L 82-80 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Columbia
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

