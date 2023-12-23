When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Western Illinois be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Western Illinois' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 267

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois' best wins

Western Illinois captured its signature win of the season on November 17, when it beat the Southern Jaguars, who rank No. 117 in the RPI rankings, 88-80 in overtime. In the win against Southern, James Dent Jr. delivered a team-high 24 points. Ryan Myers added 20 points.

Next best wins

68-59 on the road over Green Bay (No. 230/RPI) on December 9

65-54 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 359/RPI) on December 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Leathernecks are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Western Illinois is playing the 212th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Leathernecks' 18 remaining games this year, 10 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records above .500.

In terms of WIU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Western Illinois' next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Illinois games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.