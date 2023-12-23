If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of UIC and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UIC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UIC ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 208

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC's best wins

UIC's best victory this season came against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 183) in the RPI. UIC secured the 67-51 win on the road on November 6. Makiyah Williams led the way versus Loyola Chicago, tallying 15 points. Second on the team was Dais'Ja Trotter with 12 points.

Next best wins

81-65 over UTEP (No. 267/RPI) on December 20

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 293/RPI) on November 12

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 306/RPI) on November 19

95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 314/RPI) on December 1

76-46 at home over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Flames are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UIC has been given the 299th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Flames' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

Of UIC's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UIC's next game

Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. UIC Flames

Belmont Bruins vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UIC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.