Taylor Raddysh will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues meet at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Prop bets for Raddysh in that upcoming Blackhawks-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Raddysh has a goal in five games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in seven of 32 games this season, Raddysh has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of 32 contests this year, Raddysh has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Raddysh's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 6 7 Points 2 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.