2024 NCAA Bracketology: SIU-Edwardsville March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we expect SIU-Edwardsville to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How SIU-Edwardsville ranks
|Record
|OVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|223
SIU-Edwardsville's best wins
SIU-Edwardsville, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Denver Pioneers 77-74 on November 16. Shamar Wright amassed a team-high 24 points with five rebounds and one assist in the matchup versus Denver.
Next best wins
- 60-51 over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 17
- 78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 230/RPI) on December 6
- 81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on November 25
SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, SIU-Edwardsville is facing the 237th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Cougars have six games left against teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- In terms of SIUE's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
SIU-Edwardsville's next game
- Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
