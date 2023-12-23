For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Donato a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

  • Donato has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Blues this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • Donato has no points on the power play.
  • Donato averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:39 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

