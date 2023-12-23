How to Watch Providence vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), who have won seven straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Providence vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Providence shoots better than 41% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 118th.
- The 74.4 points per game the Friars average are just 4.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (69.6).
- Providence has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.2% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 37.9% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
- Butler has compiled a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 281st.
- The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (83.8) than the Friars allow (63).
- Butler is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence posted 82.9 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
- The Friars gave up 70.5 points per game last year at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Providence fared better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Butler made fewer 3-pointers away (5.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|W 74-54
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|W 97-90
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 96-70
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
