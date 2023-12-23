The Las Vegas Bowl features a matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats (who are 6.5-point underdogs) and the Utah Utes on December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 41.5 for the contest.

Utah ranks 86th in total offense this year (359.8 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 359.8 yards allowed per game. Northwestern ranks 10th-worst in total yards per game (305.1), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 43rd in the FBS with 351.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Northwestern vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Utah vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Utah -6.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Northwestern Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 344.0 yards per game in their past three games (-78-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 413.0 (98th-ranked).

The Wildcats are 88th in college football in points scored for the past three games (30.7 per game) and 96th in points conceded (22.7).

Northwestern is accumulating 219.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (20th-worst in the nation), and allowing 247.7 per game (-55-worst).

The Wildcats are accumulating 124.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-42-worst in college football), and giving up 165.3 per game (-20-worst).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 1-2 overall.

In its past three games, Northwestern has gone over the total once.

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Northwestern has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread five times this year (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Northwestern has gone over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

Northwestern has won four of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

Northwestern has entered six games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is in those contests.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 1,585 yards on 150-of-243 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 156 carries for 618 yards, or 51.5 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Anthony Tyus III has racked up 45 carries and totaled 217 yards with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson's 684 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions on 77 targets with five touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has 44 receptions (on 76 targets) for a total of 633 yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning's 39 catches (on 63 targets) have netted him 361 yards (30.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Aidan Hubbard has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Northwestern's leading tackler, Bryce Gallagher, has 94 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Xander Mueller leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 84 tackles, 6.0 TFL, five sacks, and three passes defended.

