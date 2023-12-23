The Utah Utes and the Northwestern Wildcats play in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Utah has the 83rd-ranked offense this season (24.5 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 22nd-best with only 19.8 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Northwestern ranks 101st in the FBS (22.8 points per game), and it is 52nd defensively (23.8 points allowed per game).

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ABC.

Northwestern vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Northwestern vs. Utah Key Statistics

Northwestern Utah 305.1 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.8 (92nd) 351.6 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.6 (11th) 105.0 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (27th) 200.1 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.6 (115th) 9 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 19 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (88th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has compiled 1,585 yards (132.1 yards per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has run the ball 156 times for 618 yards, with four touchdowns.

Anthony Tyus III has been given 45 carries and totaled 217 yards with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson's 684 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 50 catches on 77 targets with five touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has totaled 633 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 44 receptions.

A.J. Henning's 39 receptions (on 63 targets) have netted him 361 yards (30.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has recorded 1,517 yards (126.4 ypg) on 134-of-229 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 279 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has carried the ball 153 times for a team-high 742 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Jaylon Glover has carried the ball 121 times for 513 yards (42.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele's leads his squad with 593 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 catches (out of 72 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Money Parks has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 289 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mikey Matthews has racked up 29 receptions for 261 yards, an average of 21.8 yards per game.

