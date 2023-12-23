Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 23, when the Utah Utes and Northwestern Wildcats go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Utes. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northwestern vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (41.5) Utah 26, Northwestern 20

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Wildcats are 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 6-point underdogs this year, Northwestern is 5-2 against the spread.

The Wildcats have hit the over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for Northwestern this season is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Utes a 71.4% chance to win.

The Utes have covered the spread six times in 12 games.

Utah is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

There have been five Utes games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

The average total for Utah games this season has been 45.8, 4.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Wildcats vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 24.5 19.8 26.7 13.4 21.4 28.6 Northwestern 22.8 23.8 27.8 24.0 19.8 26.4

