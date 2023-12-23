The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Northern Illinois Huskies play in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Arkansas State ranks 62nd in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and 107th in scoring defense (31.2 points allowed per game) this season. Northern Illinois' defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 317.8 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 365.1 total yards per game, which ranks 79th.

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Bowl Game Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Arkansas State 365.1 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.5 (79th) 317.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.5 (122nd) 178.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (75th) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.4 (65th) 16 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (16th) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (97th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has racked up 2,074 yards on 57.2% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has run the ball 187 times for 1,162 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has compiled 448 yards on 86 carries with three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph leads his squad with 501 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has put together a 317-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 32 targets.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has racked up 313 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 2,293 yards (191.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas State, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 331 rushing yards on 110 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has 688 rushing yards on 120 carries with seven touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has been handed the ball 121 times this year and racked up 556 yards (46.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 658 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has collected 38 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has caught 31 passes for 598 yards (49.8 yards per game) this year.

Jeff Foreman has been the target of 50 passes and compiled 24 catches for 488 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

