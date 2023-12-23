The Camellia Bowl features a matchup of the Northern Illinois Huskies (who are only 2.5-point underdogs) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has a 53.5-point over/under.

Arkansas State has the 74th-ranked offense this year (375.5 yards per game), and have been less effective on defense, ranking seventh-worst with 445.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Northern Illinois is compiling 25.3 points per game (82nd-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FBS defensively (21.2 points surrendered per game).

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Cramton Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas State -2.5 -105 -115 53.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Huskies are gaining 375.7 yards per game (-56-worst in college football) and giving up 288 (19th-best), ranking them among the worst squads offensively, but among the best defensively.

The Huskies are -1-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26 per game) and 31st in points conceded (15.7).

In its past three games, Northern Illinois has thrown for 141 yards per game (-100-worst in the country), and conceded 180.7 through the air (81st).

The Huskies are accumulating 234.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (28th in college football), and giving up 107.3 per game (59th).

The Huskies have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, in their past three games.

In Northern Illinois' past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois' ATS record is 5-7-0 this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Six of Northern Illinois' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This season, Northern Illinois has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Northern Illinois has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has compiled 2,074 yards on 57.2% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has rushed for 1,162 yards on 187 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground.

Gavin Williams has rushed for 448 yards on 86 carries with three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph paces his squad with 501 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has caught 18 passes and compiled 317 receiving yards (26.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 38 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

James Ester has collected four sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 33 tackles.

Raishein Thomas, Northern Illinois' tackle leader, has 48 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks this year.

Nate Valcarel leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 25 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

