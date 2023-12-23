The Northern Illinois Huskies will play the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Camellia Bowl on December 23, 2023, but no betting line is available. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM - 53.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-1.5) 52.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

