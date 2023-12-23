The Arkansas State Red Wolves play the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Camellia Bowl as only 1.5-point favorites on December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 51.5.

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State statistical matchup

Arkansas State Northern Illinois 375.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.1 (80th) 445.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.8 (15th) 152.1 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (42nd) 223.4 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 12 (17th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 14 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (95th)

Arkansas State leaders

On the ground, Antario Brown has 10 touchdowns and 1,162 yards (96.8 per game).

Also, Brown has 12 receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 2,074 yards (172.8 per game), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.2%.

On the ground, Lombardi has scored six touchdowns and accumulated 110 yards.

Trayvon Rudolph has 46 receptions for 501 yards (41.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Northern Illinois leaders

In 12 games for the Red Wolves, Jaylen Raynor has led the charge with 2,293 yards (191.1 yards per game) while compiling 15 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 58.8% completion percentage.

Raynor has been generating offense on the ground, as he's run for 331 yards (3 YPC) and five rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Ja'Quez Cross has generated 688 rushing yards (5.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in 12 games for the Red Wolves.

As a pass-catcher, Cross has contributed 21 receptions on 28 targets for 132 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Courtney Jackson has converted 61 targets into 38 receptions, 658 yards and seven touchdowns for the Red Wolves.

