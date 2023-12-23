What are Northern Illinois' chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Illinois ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 50

Northern Illinois' best wins

On November 11, Northern Illinois registered its signature win of the season, a 91-78 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a top 100 team (No. 74), according to the RPI. David Coit led the way versus Appalachian State, compiling 27 points. Second on the team was Zarigue Nutter with 19 points.

Next best wins

70-64 on the road over Georgia State (No. 205/RPI) on November 17

89-79 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on November 25

98-93 over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 18

Northern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Based on the RPI, the Huskies have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Schedule insights

Northern Illinois faces the 57th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Huskies' 19 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records over .500.

Looking at NIU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: B1G+

