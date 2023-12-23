In the upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Nikita Zaitsev to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:17 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

