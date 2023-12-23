Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nick Foligno find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In four of 32 games this season, Foligno has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|3
|2
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
