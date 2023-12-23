McHenry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in McHenry County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McHenry High School at Woodstock North High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa-Kingston High School at McHenry High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal Lake Central High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
