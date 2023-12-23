For bracketology analysis on Loyola Chicago and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Loyola Chicago's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Loyola Chicago ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 201

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Loyola Chicago took down the Northwestern Wildcats on the road on November 29. The final score was 73-68. Sam Galanopoulos, in that signature victory, posted a team-best 20 points with four rebounds and nine assists. Alyssa Fisher also played a role with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 293/RPI) on December 9

74-47 on the road over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on November 9

77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 324/RPI) on December 18

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on December 2

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 339/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Loyola Chicago's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, Loyola Chicago has three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.

The Ramblers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Loyola Chicago has the 232nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Ramblers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Loyola Chicago has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola Chicago's next game

Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Loyola Chicago games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.