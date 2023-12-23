Will Loyola Chicago be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Loyola Chicago's complete tournament resume.

How Loyola Chicago ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 146

Loyola Chicago's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 2, Loyola Chicago beat the Harvard Crimson (No. 75 in the RPI) by a score of 75-53. With 20 points, Braden Norris was the leading scorer against Harvard. Second on the team was Jayden Dawson, with 14 points.

Next best wins

71-68 over Boston College (No. 87/RPI) on November 23

73-70 at home over New Orleans (No. 276/RPI) on November 18

62-53 at home over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 28

89-65 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 312/RPI) on November 11

72-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on December 19

Loyola Chicago's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Ramblers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Loyola Chicago faces the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

As far as the Ramblers' upcoming schedule, they have five games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Loyola has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola Chicago's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

