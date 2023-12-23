2024 NCAA Bracketology: Loyola Chicago March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Loyola Chicago be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Loyola Chicago's complete tournament resume.
How Loyola Chicago ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|146
Loyola Chicago's best wins
In its best win of the season, which took place on December 2, Loyola Chicago beat the Harvard Crimson (No. 75 in the RPI) by a score of 75-53. With 20 points, Braden Norris was the leading scorer against Harvard. Second on the team was Jayden Dawson, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 71-68 over Boston College (No. 87/RPI) on November 23
- 73-70 at home over New Orleans (No. 276/RPI) on November 18
- 62-53 at home over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 28
- 89-65 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 312/RPI) on November 11
- 72-59 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on December 19
Loyola Chicago's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Ramblers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Loyola Chicago faces the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- As far as the Ramblers' upcoming schedule, they have five games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.
- Loyola has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Loyola Chicago's next game
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
