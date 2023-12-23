We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grayslake Central High School at Bartlett High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 23

4:30 PM CT on December 23 Location: Bartlett, IL

Bartlett, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fox Valley Lutheran Academy at Grant Community High School