Lake County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lake County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayslake Central High School at Bartlett High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Bartlett, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fox Valley Lutheran Academy at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
