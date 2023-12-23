Should you wager on Isaak Phillips to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 16 games this season.

In two games versus the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:24 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:39 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:38 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.