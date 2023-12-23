If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Illinois State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Illinois State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 178

Illinois State's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Illinois State defeated the Long Beach State Beach on November 20. The final score was 61-52. Darius Burford put up a team-best 20 points with three rebounds and one assist in the game against Long Beach State.

Next best wins

75-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 154/RPI) on December 17

69-64 on the road over UIC (No. 178/RPI) on November 30

62-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 265/RPI) on December 6

85-64 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 291/RPI) on December 21

69-61 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 312/RPI) on November 15

Illinois State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, Illinois State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Illinois State is facing the 291st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Redbirds have 14 games left this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records over .500.

ISU has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois State's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: SEC Network

