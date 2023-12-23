Will Illinois be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Illinois' full tournament resume.

How Illinois ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-1 NR NR 163

Illinois' best wins

When Illinois beat the Canisius Golden Griffins, who are ranked No. 188 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 90-58, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Genesis Bryant put up a team-best 32 points with four rebounds and four assists in the contest versus Canisius.

Next best wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 232/RPI) on November 7

81-71 over UTEP (No. 267/RPI) on December 21

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on November 29

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 304/RPI) on December 6

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 330/RPI) on November 15

Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Illinois has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Illinois has the 128th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Fighting Illini have 17 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Illinois has 17 games remaining this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois' next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 12:30 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

