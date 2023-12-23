Can we expect Eastern Illinois to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Eastern Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 324

Eastern Illinois' best win

In its signature victory of the season, Eastern Illinois beat the Coppin State Eagles in a 48-46 win on November 18. In the win against Coppin State, Kooper Jacobi dropped a team-best 11 points. Dan Luers came through with seven points.

Eastern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Eastern Illinois has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Eastern Illinois gets the 183rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 10 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing Eastern Illinois' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Eastern Illinois' next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

