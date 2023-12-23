The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) are traveling to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) for a matchup of Big East rivals at Wintrust Arena, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons' 44% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41%).

DePaul has compiled a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 359th.

The Blue Demons average just 3.7 more points per game (68.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.8).

DePaul is 2-5 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (66.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Blue Demons allowed 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).

DePaul drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule