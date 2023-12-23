Saturday's game features the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) clashing at Wintrust Arena (on December 23) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 win for Villanova.

The game has no set line.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-9.5)

Villanova (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

DePaul has gone 3-6-0 against the spread, while Villanova's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 68.5 points per game (300th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per contest (302nd in college basketball). They have a -78 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The 31.7 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 346th in the country, and are 4.1 fewer than the 35.8 its opponents record per contest.

DePaul makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (215th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Blue Demons' 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 294th in college basketball, and the 98.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 331st in college basketball.

DePaul loses the turnover battle by three per game, committing 13.8 (317th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

