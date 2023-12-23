Saturday's contest features the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) squaring off at Wintrust Arena (on December 23) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 win for Villanova.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-9.4)

Villanova (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

DePaul has gone 3-6-0 against the spread, while Villanova's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Blue Demons are 4-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (scoring 68.5 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball while allowing 76.3 per contest to rank 299th in college basketball) and have a -78 scoring differential overall.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. it records 31.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 346th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.8 per contest.

DePaul hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Blue Demons average 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (297th in college basketball), and allow 98.8 points per 100 possessions (334th in college basketball).

DePaul has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball action), 3.0 more than the 10.8 it forces on average (291st in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 72.8 points per game (236th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (48th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Villanova wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 38.2 rebounds per game, 114th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.3.

Villanova knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Villanova has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.3 per game (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (219th in college basketball).

