Saturday's contest that pits the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova.

The game has no line set.

The game has no line set.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-9.6)

Villanova (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

DePaul's record against the spread so far this season is 3-6-0, while Villanova's is 5-5-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (scoring 68.5 points per game to rank 302nd in college basketball while allowing 76.3 per contest to rank 299th in college basketball) and have a -78 scoring differential overall.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is grabbing 31.7 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8 per contest.

DePaul makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 34.3% from long range.

The Blue Demons' 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 296th in college basketball, and the 98.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 331st in college basketball.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by three turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (318th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (291st in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by eight points per game (posting 72.8 points per game, 236th in college basketball, and allowing 64.8 per outing, 47th in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

Villanova records 38.2 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) while conceding 34.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Villanova hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (242nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Villanova has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than the 11.7 it forces (220th in college basketball).

