Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena has the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) going head to head against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at 4:00 PM ET on December 23. Our computer prediction projects a 75-66 win for Villanova.

The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-9.6)

Villanova (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

DePaul has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Villanova is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Demons are 4-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-6-0.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 7.8 points per game with a -78 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allow 76.3 per outing (299th in college basketball).

DePaul records 31.7 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) while conceding 35.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.1 boards per game.

DePaul connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Blue Demons' 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 296th in college basketball, and the 98.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 331st in college basketball.

DePaul has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.0 turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (318th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.8 (291st in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 72.8 points per game (236th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Villanova wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 38.2 rebounds per game, 113th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.3.

Villanova knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Villanova has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.3 (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (220th in college basketball).

