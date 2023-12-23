Saturday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) and DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) squaring off at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-9.5)

Villanova (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

DePaul has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Villanova, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Blue Demons are 4-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 7.8 points per game with a -78 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and allow 76.3 per contest (299th in college basketball).

DePaul ranks 345th in college basketball at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 fewer than the 35.8 its opponents average.

DePaul makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 34.3% from long range.

The Blue Demons rank 296th in college basketball with 88.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 331st in college basketball defensively with 98.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

DePaul has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball play), 3.0 more than the 10.8 it forces on average (291st in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (236th in college basketball) and give up 64.8 per contest (47th in college basketball).

Villanova averages 38.2 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 34.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Villanova connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.5 on average.

Villanova has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.3 (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (219th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.