If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of DePaul and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How DePaul ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 143

DePaul's best wins

Against the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, DePaul registered its best win of the season on December 5, a 68-64 home victory. That signature victory against Green Bay featured a team-best 22 points from Anaya Peoples. Jorie Allen, with 19 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 169/RPI) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 183/RPI) on November 26

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 199/RPI) on November 6

77-39 at home over Alcorn State (No. 262/RPI) on December 28

85-62 over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on November 20

DePaul's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Blue Demons have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

According to the RPI, the Blue Demons have eight wins against Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, DePaul has been handed the 191st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Blue Demons' 17 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records above .500.

DePaul's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

DePaul's next game

Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons vs. Georgetown Hoyas

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

