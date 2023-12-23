Can we count on Cole Guttman finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Blues this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 105 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:25 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 8:07 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

