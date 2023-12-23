When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Chicago State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Chicago State ranks

Record DI Independent Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-10 0-0 NR NR 352

Chicago State's best wins

On December 13 versus the Northwestern Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in the RPI, Chicago State secured its signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory on the road. Wesley Cardet Jr. led the charge against Northwestern, putting up 30 points. Next on the team was Jahsean Corbett with 17 points.

Next best wins

77-54 at home over Stetson (No. 137/RPI) on December 3

78-68 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on December 18

84-83 over Morgan State (No. 292/RPI) on November 22

63-62 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 300/RPI) on December 16

55-54 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 305/RPI) on December 20

Chicago State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-6

Chicago State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Chicago State has three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have five Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 48th-most in Division I. But they also have six Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the third-most.

Schedule insights

Chicago State has been given the 301st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Chicago St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Chicago State's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Chicago State Cougars

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Chicago State Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

