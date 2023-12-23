The Chicago Bulls (13-17) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) on December 23, 2023 at United Center.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Chicago is 7-5 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.

The Bulls put up 110.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Cavaliers give up.

Chicago has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Bulls are putting up 0.5 more points per game (110.7) than they are when playing on the road (110.2).

Defensively Chicago has played better in home games this year, ceding 108.4 points per game, compared to 117.1 away from home.

The Bulls are making 12.5 threes per game, which is 0.4 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (12.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.1% when playing at home and 38.2% when playing on the road.

Bulls Injuries