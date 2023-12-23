The Chicago Bulls' (13-17) injury report has five players listed heading into a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Their last time out, the Bulls won on Thursday 114-95 over the Spurs. In the win, Coby White paced the Bulls with 22 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4 Henri Drell SF Out Thumb Onuralp Bitim SG Out Nose 0 0 0 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Donovan Mitchell: Out (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.