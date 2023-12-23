Bulls vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) will visit the Chicago Bulls (13-17) after losing three consecutive road games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-4.5)
|216.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Bulls (-4)
|216.5
|-174
|+146
Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Bulls are being outscored by two points per game with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (12th in the league).
- The Cavaliers have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 112.1 points per game (23rd in league) and allowing 112.4 (11th in NBA).
- These teams rack up a combined 222.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 224.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Chicago has put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Cleveland is 15-14-0 ATS this year.
Bulls Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|DeMar DeRozan
|23.5
|-111
|22.3
|Coby White
|21.5
|-118
|17.6
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.5
|-120
|16.6
|Patrick Williams
|13.5
|+100
|10.0
|Alex Caruso
|8.5
|-115
|9.5
Bulls and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+25000
|+10000
|-
|Cavaliers
|+5000
|+2000
|-
