Jordan Kyrou and Nick Foligno will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the St. Louis Blues meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 11.7%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 29 total points (0.9 per game).

Philipp Kurashev has made a big impact for Chicago this season with 18 points (six goals and 12 assists).

This season, Chicago's Foligno has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-10-1 on the season, giving up 51 goals (four goals against average) and collecting 346 saves with an .872% save percentage (64th in the league).

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' leading contributors with 35 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 23 assists this season.

Pavel Buchnevich is another important player for St. Louis, with 26 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Kyrou's 23 points this season are via seven goals and 16 assists.

Joel Hofer (6-5-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .904% save percentage (30th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.88 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 20th 3.28 Goals Allowed 3.59 29th 18th 30.3 Shots 26.9 31st 27th 32.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 32nd 9.89% Power Play % 11.76% 29th 18th 79.55% Penalty Kill % 75.25% 26th

