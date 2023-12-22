Will Wyatt Kaiser find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaiser stats and insights

Kaiser is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Kaiser has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kaiser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:23 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:46 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:38 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.