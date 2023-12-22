Will Wyatt Kaiser find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaiser stats and insights

  • Kaiser is yet to score through 23 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • Kaiser has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Kaiser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:23 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:46 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:38 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

