Woodford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Woodford County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flanagan-Cornell High School at Roanoke-Benson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Roanoke, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
VMHS at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Minonk, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Eureka, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
