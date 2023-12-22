Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Woodford County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Flanagan-Cornell High School at Roanoke-Benson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22

5:30 PM CT on December 22 Location: Roanoke, IL

Roanoke, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

VMHS at Fieldcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22

7:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Minonk, IL

Minonk, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Valley High School at Eureka High School