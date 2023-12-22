Will County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Will County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peotone High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield East High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
