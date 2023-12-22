The Chicago Blackhawks, including Taylor Raddysh, are in action Friday against the Montreal Canadiens at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Raddysh in the Blackhawks-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Raddysh has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 16:34 on the ice per game.

Raddysh has a goal in five of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in seven of 31 games this season, Raddysh has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Raddysh has had an assist twice this season in 31 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Raddysh hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 31 Games 3 7 Points 2 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

