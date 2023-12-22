How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) travel to face the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Salukis have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- Southern Illinois has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40% from the field.
- The Salukis are the 328th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 117th.
- The Salukis average 76.2 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 69.7 the Screaming Eagles allow.
- Southern Illinois has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Southern Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 70.2 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game away from home.
- The Salukis allowed 57.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (66).
- In terms of three-pointers, Southern Illinois fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage on the road.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 69-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/22/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|Belmont
|-
|Banterra Center
