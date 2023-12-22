The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) travel to face the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Salukis have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 40% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Southern Illinois has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40% from the field.

The Salukis are the 328th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles rank 117th.

The Salukis average 76.2 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 69.7 the Screaming Eagles allow.

Southern Illinois has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Southern Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 70.2 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game away from home.

The Salukis allowed 57.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (66).

In terms of three-pointers, Southern Illinois fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage on the road.

