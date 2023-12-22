Shelby County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Shelby County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central A & M High School at Lutheran School Association High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.