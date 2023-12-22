Should you bet on Ryan Donato to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

  • In five of 29 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).
  • Donato has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

