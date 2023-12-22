For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.