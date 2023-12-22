Should you wager on Nick Foligno to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In four of 31 games this season, Foligno has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Foligno's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:03 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:19 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:52 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

