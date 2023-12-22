Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- In four of 31 games this season, Foligno has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Foligno's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|3
|2
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
