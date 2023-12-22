Macon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Macon County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Hartsburg-Emden High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central A & M High School at Lutheran School Association High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maroa-Forsyth High School at Judah Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
