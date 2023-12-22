Lake County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lake County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield Community High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Benton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernon Hills High School at Libertyville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Libertyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School at Mundelein High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukegan High School at Deerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
